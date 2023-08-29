Baltimore teen that killed his 8-year-old brother pleads guilty to manslaughter

BALTIMORE — Devin Wilson, the teen responsible for shooting and killing his 8-year-old brother, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He was sentenced to 10 years, suspending all but six years.

On Dec. 30, 2022, officers were sent to the 2100 block of Presbury Street after receiving a call for an 8-year-old shot in the head.

Police learned the victim was Wilson's brother, Dylan King.

King was lying face up and officers observed massive trauma to the face, neck and chest.

Officers went upstairs in the house, and according to charging documents, they heard "sobbing" coming from upstairs.

They opened the bedroom door and found Wilson holding a shotgun barrel to his forehead.

Officers were able to talk Wilson down from shooting himself and he was taken to Grace Medical Center for psychiatric evaluation.

Further investigation revealed that Wilson was in charge of watching his four younger siblings.

Documents say after Wilson shot his brother, he called his mother to tell her King accidentally shot himself. Wilson also recently expressed an interest in shooting guns, so he legally purchased the shotgun.

This transaction isn't considered illegal as Wilson is 18 and has no criminal background. The firearm is also not considered to be a regulated firearm.