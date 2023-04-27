Baltimore residents weigh in on proposed 2024 budget

BALTIMORE — Wednesday was taxpayers' night, a chance for people who live in Baltimore to let the city know about the changes they’d like to see to the proposed 2024 budget.

The proposed budget is just over $4 billion, which includes appropriations for the operating budget and the capital budget.

A lot of the comments city leaders heard tonight were about investing in communities.

People who live in Baltimore City took the mic at City Hall and virtually to gave opinions.

"Based upon the knowledge of updated stats, current budgeting of city documents, there seems to be a vicious cycle of homelessness,” one resident expressed.

Ending homelessness was a big topic.

"The biggest thing about this budget that I’m hearing from everyone is that we got to prioritize and focus when it comes to our homeless community. I mean, I know there are a lot of opportunities in this city where we can get them off the streets,” said Christina Flowers, who works to end homelessness.

Some feel there needs to be more money put into emergency rental assistance.

“The money right now is nearly depleted; it is rapidly running out and 25 million dollars could go toward keeping 8 thousand families in Baltimore City in their homes,” said one resident.

Mayor Brandon Scott’s preliminary operating budget recommendations focus on five pillars: prioritizing youth, clean and healthy communities, building public safety, responsible stewardship of city resources, and equitable neighborhood development.

“Equitable neighborhood development, I mean the community is not getting it,” one person expressed.

The budget proposes $584.5 million toward police for 2024, and is looking to increase staff levels for BPD's group violence unit by 36 full time positions. But some feel there needs to be less funding for police.

"Our per capita expenditures for police far out strip those of other cities. As I stated last year, if more money brought us more safety than, Baltimore would be the safest place in the country,” said one concerned resident.

More than $400 million in operating support for Baltimore City Public Schools, representing 18 percent of the city's total general fund. It’s the highest share of its budget ever given to schools.

Although schools are getting more funding, some feel there needs to be more money put toward outdoor recreation for children.

“Budget that was specifically earmarked to develop not only a small skatepark but also a new basketball court and walking trails is no longer moving forward. We want answers for our youth,” said Stephanie Murdock.

The City Council will vote on the budget in June. After that, the mayor will vote to approve or disapprove.