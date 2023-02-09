Baltimore students, community members discuss safety and education concerns

BALTIMORE — Community and family members gathered at Edmondson-Westside High School to discuss education and safety Wednesday evening.

The meeting comes after two students from Edmondson-Westside High School were shot and killed this year.

"Some of our kids are afraid you guys to go to school," said Judy Bellany.

Tears ran down Bellany's face because she is angry at what she sees going on at Baltimore City Public Schools.

Her granddaughter goes to Mervo High School. She says it's not only the safety concern that she feels children are facing. It's also education.

"Our kids, they need to learn in order to make it in order to survive, you can't do that if you got to worry whether you're going to get shot at school. Or if you're just going school and just sitting there because the teacher is not really teaching anything," said Bellany.

Other attendees voiced the same concerns about how the children are being taught.

"I'm just trying to figure out who came up with common core, because to me that is an issue when my second grader comes home and says he has a headache from trying to figure out this math stuff, that's a problem," said one parent.

It's not just adults who feel this way.

"Five days in a week and we're in class all the time and it's like what are we really learning?" said Zahria Moore.

Moore is in the 9th grade at Frederick Douglass High School. She hopes this meeting will open the eyes of school officials to the standard of learning in the classrooms.

"I've seen teachers first hand not even care about my grades, because I would say I do care about my stuff and I try to communicate with teachers about my grades and if I get a bad grade on my stuff but sometimes they just won't respond," said Moore.

Members of the board said they will take all these concerns and address them in a way that is best for the students.

