Baltimore street to be named for Broadway actor

BALTIMORE — Award-winning Broadway actor André De Shields is getting a new honor, from his native city of Baltimore.

There will be a ceremonial street dedication Sept. 21 to name the southwest corner of the 1800 block of Division Street as "André De Shields Way."

De Shields posted the announcement on his Instagram. He has acted in a number of major theatrical productions, and received a Tony for his performance in "Hadestown."

He grew up in Baltimore and graduated from City College High School in 1964.

De Shields was given the key to the city in 2019, and performed with the BSO in 2021.