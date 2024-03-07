Baltimore School for the Arts celebrates 100 years through Expressions performance

BALTIMORE — Every year students at the Baltimore School for the Arts debut their annual expressions event filled with dance, music, singing, and acting, showing off the skills each student has built over the school year, but this year they're celebrating what was built a century years ago.

“100 years later this building is still here, and it reminds me that when you build a firm foundation when you build something strong with integrity with collaboration people working together, it can last a really long time," says Rosiland Cauthen.

Israel Goodridge, who is in eleventh grade, says the anniversary taught the students a lot about the building.

“Every single inch of this building carries so much history and it’s amazing. It’s so amazing," says Israel.

He says putting on such a high-level performance takes a lot of work for every student, from the back stage crew to the musicians and the performers.

“We work so hard going home doing homework coming here early in the morning doing rehearsal having to leave class do rehearsals still be on top of our homework still be on top of a rehearsal making sure we take care of our bodies our voice our minds it’s just a lot, but it’s great," says Israel.

“It’s such a unique experience and like you’re really not gonna get anything like it anywhere else," says Etta Applefield

Etta Applefield is in her senior year; she says she is grateful for all of the skills she's learned over the years and she is excited to be the stage manager for this weekend’s performances.

“I think I feel like so proud of everybody that’s in the show and like so proud of the crew that like we’re able to pull this off and like people, will see it as a professional show," says Etta.

Norah Worthington has been the resident costumer for the last 30 years, she says there is no other performance that prepares these students for the world after school as much as the annual expressions event.

“It’s only part of their education, and then they move out in the professional world, and they understand and are prepared and they feel very confident and ready to go because of the experiences like what they’re having an expressions," says Norah.

The staff says they are thrilled to see the change in each student each year.

“The growth and trajectory from the students from their ninth grade year until their junior and senior year is just amazing to watch," says Rosiland Cauthen.

Opening night is Thursday March 7th. The other two shows are set for Saturday and Sunday.