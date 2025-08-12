BALTIMORE — Nearly 1.3 million BGE customers were preparing for a potential blackout after the company sent out a message asking people to conserve power when a power plant lost connection to the power grid.

WATCH: BGE customers avoid mass blackout after power plant grid connection issue BGE customers avoid mass blackout after power plant grid connection issue

The company sent messages preparing customers for the worst possible outcome, which received mixed reactions from Baltimore residents.

"I'm glad that they are at least letting us know what to do, and I can understand conserving power," said Evette Davis, a Mt. Vernon neighbor.

"Making sure that all of that information is out in the open so people are aware that's what's really important at this time," said Jewell Taylor, a Hampden neighbor.

Others expressed concerns about potential underlying issues with the company's infrastructure.

"If BGE are going to insist on continuing to raise prices and inconvenience members of the city while not actually addressing the core issues of their services, then we are going to continue having these issues over and over," said Emily Riker, a Mt. Vernon neighbor.

Despite varying opinions about the warning, it prompted residents like Emily Riker to consider emergency preparations.

"Gathering some of your resources as you can, I'm thinking like, okay, the kinds of beans and non-perishable items I do have in my food storage cupboard, and I'm also sort of thinking about how it is that I can kind of conserve as much cold as I can," said Riker.

Access to electronics was another priority for neighbors during the potential outage.

"You need a way to get in touch with people if something goes on," said Davis.

BGE ultimately resolved the problem without a mass power outage, though the company reported a separate outage in Howard County that affected 4,000 customers for less than 30 minutes.

In response to the warning, the Baltimore County Fire Department provided safety tips for residents to prepare for potential future outages:

As Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE) continues to address an unplanned power plant disconnection, we want to remind our community to stay vigilant and safe during today’s potential power disruptions.

Community Safety Tips During Power Outages

1. Use Safe Lighting Alternatives

Rely on battery-operated flashlights or lanterns instead of candles, which pose a serious fire hazard. If you prefer candles, opt for flameless battery-operated versions.

2. Generator Safety Is Critical

Should you need to use a portable generator:

Never run it indoors or even in a garage—carbon monoxide risk is severe. Place it at least 15 feet away from windows and doors to prevent exhaust from entering your home.



3. Heating Caution

Temperatures are warm today, and thankfully there’s no need to use gas stoves or ovens for heat—those practices heighten fire and carbon monoxide risks.

4. Smoke Alarm Measures

Make sure your smoke detectors have fresh batteries and are fully operational. Before going to bed, close your bedroom door—this simple step can provide precious extra time by slowing smoke and heat in the event of a fire.

5. Grill Outdoors, Safely

If you’re using gas or charcoal grills, keep them well away from your home and never on wooden decks. This significantly reduces fire and structural damage risks.

-Travis J. Francis Sr., Bureau Chief, Public Information Office

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

