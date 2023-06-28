Baltimore residents and businesses are gearing up for July 4th

BALTIMORE — We are less than a week away from July 4.

This means there will be cookouts and people will be heading to downtown Baltimore.

July 4 is a time when people from all across the country come together to celebrate.

One man from West Baltimore, who did not want to be identified, says he and his friends love to grill for the occasion.

Over at Pratt Street Ale House, Mark Greene, the operations manager, says they usually don't have a big turnout on Independence Day, but he is hoping things will be different this year.

"Hoping that they will be down and enjoying themselves and see the harbor," said Greene.

Greene says many businesses are still recovering from the pandemic. He says even if you don't come to his restaurant, he is hoping that people support the other businesses in downtown Baltimore.

"It hit us all pretty hard too, so seeing that influx of business coming and seeing folks coming out and seeing that influx of businesses says COVID we are done with you," said Greene.

We spoke to one man who goes by his nickname "Nickel Bag." He is a lifelong Baltimore resident. He is not sure yet if he will go to see the fireworks, but he is optimistic people will come downtown.

"I'm kind of an old man now. I don't hang out too late anymore here in Baltimore City, but I might go down there and check it out. I don't live far from here. I'm a local," said Nickel Bag.