Baltimore rapper killed in hit-and-run accident

BALTIMORE — In a Baltimore rap scene flush with talent, PTG Fresh, otherwise known as Reggie Monroe, was on the verge of inking a contract with an Atlanta producer when he was struck while riding an electric scooter on Pulaski Highway.

“They told me that he was deceased on arrival,” said the victim’s mother, Sabrina Peterson Ali-El, “He left behind three kids. The ages… 10, 5 and I think he’s almost 8 months now. He just got a new house two months ago.”

Monroe’s mother says her 31-year-old son was out grabbing some food with some friends when a car struck him on Tuesday night.

Police would later learn the driver was just 16-years-old.

“They say he was going almost a hundred miles per hour and hit him, and he kept on going until he ran into an officer and almost hit the officer also and that’s when they caught him,” said Ali-El.

Police say the driver of the car is being charged with driving without a license and also with failing to remain or return to the scene of an accident that involved a death.

It appears the unidentified teen and another juvenile had taken a vehicle registered to a family member, but it remains unclear whether they did so without permission.

Whatever the case, it set them on a path, which would cost Monroe his life, and the victim’s family says someone should have to pay for it.

“Just hold these juveniles accountable for their actions. Please, just do not let them get away with murder,” said Ali-El, “It’s not fair for us parents to endure this much pain.”