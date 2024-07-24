Watch Now
Teen driver arrested for hit and run crash that killed scooter rider

Posted at 12:31 PM, Jul 24, 2024

BALTIMORE — Police say a teenager was behind the wheel of a hit and run vehicle that left a man dead in Southeast Baltimore.

It happened Tuesday, just before 10pm in the 3500 block of Pulaski Highway.

A 31-year-old man was riding a scooter when he was struck by a Mazda that fled the scene.

Officers located the 16-year-old getaway driver a short time later on Jefferson Street.

For now he's being charged as an adult. The names of the driver and victim were not released.

Investigators are still working to determine an official cause of the crash.

