Baltimore Rabbi lands in Israel shortly before conflict with Iran begins

PIKESVILLE, M.d. — What was supposed to be a fun and educational trip to Israel landed one a group from a Baltimore Jewish congregation in the center of a growing global conflict.

Israel launched its offensive attack on Iran over the latter's nuclear weapons arsenal just hours after Rabbi Chai Posner and a group from the Bet Tfiloh congregation landed in Tel Aviv.

Already on little sleep, they woke up to the sound of sirens.

"We got interrupted in the middle of the night a few times with sirens, which meant time to get up and go to the bomb shelter," he said.

For some it was their first time in the country, but Posner has been before.

"This time is different. It really is very different," he said. "We were here a few months ago when the Houthis were shooting missiles... obviously people took it seriously, but it wasn't all that much of a threat. Things are very serious here now. People are dying, people are getting injured. By the way, not only Jews, Arabs as well."

The plan was to tour the country, seeing the best it has to offer.

Posner tells WMAR-2 News if they knew what was coming they might not have made the trip, or at least delayed it until there was a better time.

Though disappointed, now that they're there they're making the best of it.

"It's an incredible privilege to be here during this time, and we feel very much a part of the people, and we feel very much part of something much bigger than us," Posner said.

Whether that's doing an art project next to their hotel, visiting a shop in Jerusalem, and even while sheltering in place, making sure to smile.

"The sacrifice is that people like us have to go to shelters. And we feel OK making that sacrifice so that Israel can do what it has to do," Posner said.

Posner says they support Israel's efforts against Iran and its nuclear arsenal, which are not just for the interest of its citizens, but of other countries.

“The sentiment is not that we came to have a fun time, but now there's this war going on and we just only want to go home. There's very much a sense of pride and a sense of unity and a sense of resolve," Posner said.

The group was scheduled to fly out this upcoming Sunday, but it's unclear when Israeli airspace restrictions will be lifted.