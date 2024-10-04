Baltimore port worker's union reacts to suspended strike

DUNDALK, Md. — Scott Cowan, president of the International Longshoreman’s Association, says he is happy that the strike was so short, especially since the workers already had a tough time earlier this year after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

“You know the bridge collapsed six months ago; they weren’t working for two months, and now that they’re back, they were back a couple of months, and they’re back out again. It’s tough on them, but this was quick, so we’re very lucky," says Cowan.

He says although it was very important for the workers to be involved in the strike, it was challenging to have to stop working.

He says since there is now an agreement on worker’s wages, longshoremen and women can go back to work with more confidence.

But he says things are not over yet.

“There’s things that need to be worked out, but the main heavy lift here was the money," says Scott Cowan.

Cowan says although the 61% wage increase over 6 years is a good thing, workers are still fighting against the automation of their jobs.

Since the deal is not over, there could possibly be another strike, but Cowan says he thinks it's unlikely.

“I feel that the White House's pressure got it moving for us, and I think that they’re not gonna let that happen again," he says.

The port workers are expected to return to work Friday at 8 a.m.