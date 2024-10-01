Baltimore Port workers join nationwide labor strike, likely leading to mass shipping delays & goods shortages

DUNDALK — Dock workers across the country are on strike, including the workers at the Port of Baltimore.

Members of the International Longshormen's Association walked off the job at midnight Tuesday.

Workers are demanding better pay and bans on automated equipment which they fear could put their jobs in jeopardy.

The strike could affect 35 percent of all U.S imports and exports, leading to mass shipping delays and shortages of essential goods.

WMAR-2 News got a first hand look at the picket line setup outside the Dundalk Marine Terminal Tuesday morning.



Despite the rain, steady groups of protesters remained dedicated to their cause, but declined to speak with us on camera.

We were able to talk to Kevin Rhee, the owner of Rhee Bros., an Asian food warehouse, who raised concern about the strike impacting his business inventory.

The strike comes just months after the March Key Bridge collapse which forced the Port of Baltimore to close for weeks.

More than 20,000 jobs are connected to the Port of Baltimore.

There's no word yet on how long the strike will last.