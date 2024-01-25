Baltimore police investigate deadly shooting inside a mechanic's office

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday in northwest Baltimore.

Police say around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the 5200 block of Fairlawn Avenue to investigate a reported shooting inside a mechanic's garage.

When officers arrived, they discovered an unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot inside the office, within the building.

A person of interest has been taken into custody.

This is the second shooting to happen on this same block this year. Last Friday, three people were killed in a quadruple shooting.

Despite their location, authorities say that both shootings are separate and not related to each other.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.