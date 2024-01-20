Three dead, one injured following shooting in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Four people were shot in Northwest Baltimore Friday night.
Just after 8 p.m., police responded to Fairlawn Avenue for reports of a shooting.
According to Police Commissioner Richard Worley, the incident started inside of a business and spilled outside.
Police say three people were pronounced dead on the scene.
One more person was injured and taken to the hospital. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
