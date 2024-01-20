Watch Now
Three dead, one injured following shooting in Northwest Baltimore

Jack Watson
Posted at 9:50 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 21:57:49-05

BALTIMORE — Four people were shot in Northwest Baltimore Friday night.

Just after 8 p.m., police responded to Fairlawn Avenue for reports of a shooting.

According to Police Commissioner Richard Worley, the incident started inside of a business and spilled outside.

Police say three people were pronounced dead on the scene.

One more person was injured and taken to the hospital. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

This story will continue to be updated when more information is available.

