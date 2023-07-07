Watch Now
Baltimore Police Department to implement redistricted boundaries beginning Sunday, July 9

Posted at 3:33 PM, Jul 07, 2023
Baltimore City's police districts will have new lines beginning Sunday, July 9.

BPD announced Friday afternoon that their redistricting process over the last several months, will be completed with the launch of the new districts.

“We used a data-driven approach to develop sectors and posts that balances officer workload, better aligns with our staffing plan and ensures we are providing policing services more equitably for all neighborhoods across the City,” said Deputy Commissioner Eric Melancon in a written statement.

The new map can be found below.

While the new district lines are set for the next decade, BPD says that "data will be regularly reviewed and reassessed and posts can be redrawn as the data suggests is necessary."

The statement from the department added that the "main goals for redistricting were equalizing officer workload across posts, reducing driving distance across sectors and keeping neighborhoods together. Additionally, establishing equitable response times and even distribution of resources were top priorities."

