Baltimore police commissioner holds hearing on public nuisance businesses

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison will hold a hearing Wednesday morning to address claims that a northeast Baltimore gas station has become a public nuisance.

It comes after a string of violent crimes happening at gas stations in the city, including a homicide at that gas station last month.

After receiving numerous complaints about that gas station, Commissioner Michael Harrison and the Baltimore Police Department issued a notice to hold a hearing to listen to what neighbors have to say.

The purpose of today's hearing is to determine if the bp gas station, located at 1501 Havenwood Road, is not only a “public nuisance,” as defined under Baltimore city code but whether the property should be closed.

On Decemeber 11th, 56-year-old Al Stevenson was shot in the head inside the gas station.

In addition to that deadly shooting, police records show more than five dozen calls were made to police about the BP within the last 90 days prior.

Neighbors of the business say they've been asking for months for that gas station to be shut down .

Kash Kahn, one of the gas station's owners has said that's not the answer to solving the problem of violent crime and that they have been doing everything they can to try and keep their customers safe.

“I don’t think that shutting down a business, it doesn’t help anybody, it doesn’t help the community, it doesn’t help the businesses. We need to work together with the community and get stringent laws,” kahn said.

The hearing to decide the fate of that gas station is at 9 o'clock Wednesday morning at police headquarters in the 6th Floor Commissioner’s Board Room.