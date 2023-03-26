Suspect arrested following deadly vehicle crash in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A suspect was arrested Saturday night after attempting to flee a traffic stop in North Baltimore.

Police were canvassing for a vehicle that was wanted in reference to a string of robberies in Westminster.

Officers eventually located and stopped the vehicle in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.

While performing a traffic stop, the suspect fled the scene and lost control of the vehicle causing it to crash in the 5000 block of Roland Avenue.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 74-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to an area hospital in police custody where they are currently awaiting charges.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.