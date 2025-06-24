Police: 2nd quadruple shooting, 19 year old shot in critical condition, 3 others believed to not be serious

Update:

According to police, this shooting occurred around 9:40pm. Police arrived to find four who had been shot in the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Commissioner Worley says the ages of these men range from 19 to 66.

The 19-year-old is in critical condition.

WATCH: 2nd quadruple shooting, 19 year old critical, 3 others believed to not be serious 2nd quadruple shooting, 19 year old critical, 3 others believed to not be serious

The other three people are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, with one possibly being serious.

At this time, police don't know if this shooting is connected to an earlier quadruple shooting, which happened in the 1900 block of Ramsay Street. They believe they aren't connected.

Suspects for both shootings are still at large.

Due to the injuries of one of the victims, Homicide Detectives were notified and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

Original Article:

Commissioner Worley and BPD are on the scene of a quadruple shooting.

It happened in the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue in West Baltimore.

This is the second of the evening, as four people were shot in the 1900 block of Ramsay Street earlier Monday night.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.