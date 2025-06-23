Police: Four people shot, three teens hospitalized

Update:

According to BPD, two 14-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man were shot.

They were taken to area hospitals. A 28-year-old woman was shot at. The bullet grazed her leg.

Original Article:

Baltimore Police officers are on the scene of a quadruple shooting in Southwest Baltimore.

Officials say the incident occurred in the 1900 block of Ramsay Street.

Residents should avoid the area.

No further information was available at this time.

*This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available*