Police: Four people shot, three teens hospitalized

Update:
According to BPD, two 14-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man were shot.
They were taken to area hospitals. A 28-year-old woman was shot at. The bullet grazed her leg.
Original Article:
Baltimore Police officers are on the scene of a quadruple shooting in Southwest Baltimore.
Officials say the incident occurred in the 1900 block of Ramsay Street.
Residents should avoid the area.
No further information was available at this time.
*This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available*