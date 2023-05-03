Watch Now
Baltimore Peninsula partners with Maryland Art Place to showcase local artists

Posted at 11:36 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 11:36:37-04

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Peninsula development team announced the installation of original artwork by 10 Baltimore-area artists in several buildings.

Through the partnership, the artwork has been installed in residential and office buildings, including Rye House, 250 Mission, Rye Street Market and 2455 House Street.

The exhibiting artists and their artwork represent some of the contemporary arts in Baltimore. Artists include: Laura Amussen, Tracy Barwick, Amy Boone McCreesh, Kevin Hailey, Sookkyung Park, Stephen Reichert, E. Brady Robinson, Albert Schweitzer, Rachel Rush and Kelly Walker.

The artwork features a diversity of artistic mediums, including alcohol ink paintings, large-scale oil paintings, painted plaster wall pieces, photography, origami, airbrush work, mixed media installation using mylar and acrylics, and more.

