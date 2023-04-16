Black-owned businesses and creatives collaborate at Baltimore Peninsula market

BALTIMORE — A flea market in collaboration of two Black-owned women marketplaces took place on Saturday at the Baltimore Peninsula.

Attendees enjoyed shopping, music, and food.

"We have over 60 black-owned businesses and creatives in the building. We have live artists painting here. We have three different local DJs. We have open bar. We have activities for the kids, and we literally have a little bit of everything you can find to shop here today," said Jeane Bronte, owner of The Locals Baltimore.

Organizers said turnout was great and that people were waiting to get in right when they opened.

