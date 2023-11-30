Baltimore organization holds gala to support car giveaway

BALTIMORE — For the last 7 years Cars With Care has gifted a car to families in Baltimore for free.

Co-founder Damond Horne didn't have a lot growing up, but he says his family would give what they could.

He says he knows what its like to be in need of a car.

“If somebody had given me a car when I was younger, I could’ve did a lot more. You know I did well for myself, and I know if vehicle just given somebody a leg up with a vehicle is a big thing," says Damond Horne.

Each year they find a car and recondition it fixing any bumps scrapes or cracks, even replacing the engine if needed.

Then on Christmas day they bring the car to one family who doesn’t have a car of their own.

Co-founder Stephen green says he is proud of what cars with care has become.

“It’s amazing to see the support, the organic kind of grass roots support because we don’t have like big huge donors or corporation entities. It’s a lot of local grassroots, organization, and companies that come to our aid every year," says Stephen Green.

Horne says the best part for him is seeing the faces of the families when they realize they were the one’s chosen to get a free car.

“When you’re a kid and you’re five when you get the special toy that’s what it seems like when an adult is getting that special toy that they asked for from Santa Claus and we happen to be Santa Claus that day.”

On Friday cars with care is holding its annual gala. it serves as the final fundraising opportunity to help with not just the car, but some of money raised will also help the family getting the car.

Its not too late to sign up.

They say they are waiting to choose the lucky family a week before Christmas.

“We did something that they say can’t be done you know they say, sometimes we’re too strong, minded or bosses don’t really link but when you when the cause is bigger than you bigger things happen," Eric Randall.

Cars With Care is also giving a thousand dollars to one student at the gala on Friday.

The gala is sponsored by a number of local organizations; Ruff Endz, P&E Engineering & Consulting, Focus Movers, Auto Source, Carey Hardware, TFB Solutions, A Plus Fire Protection, The Fun Factory.

