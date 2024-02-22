Baltimore officers cleared in chase of fleeing robber who crashed, killing wife

BALTIMORE — Two Baltimore Police officers involved in a deadly vehicle pursuit last March will not face criminal charges.

It all started March 25 of last year when officers were on the lookout for a white Chevy Cruze wanted in an attempted armed robbery at a Westminster bank ATM.

Officers Bradley Roberson and Menachem Rosenbloom first spotted the car in the 1000 block of W. North Avenue.

Behind the wheel was Daniel Moss, 58, accompanied by his 74-year-old wife, Linda.

As police tried to box him in, Daniel fled leading to an eight mile chase that lasted more than eight minutes.

The end result was deadly, as Linda lost her life after Daniel crashed into a tree.

A newly released report from Maryland's Attorney General breaks down what happened that night, and whether the officers actions played a role in Linda's death.

Turns out only Daniel was involved in the Westminster incident the night prior with another woman, not Linda. At the time Daniel also had an open warrant for an unrelated hit and run in Carroll County.

The investigative report generally focuses on whether officers were permitted to pursue Daniel's car.

Although the Central District commander ordered the officers to "back off" in the final seconds, the report determined Roberson and Rosenbloom could've interpreted that to mean different things.

Both officers can be heard on body-worn camera reacting to the commander's order with disbelief shouting, "What? It's a f**king armed robbery car."

Although the duo turned off their siren, the car's red and blue police lights remained flashing.

Later when interviewed by investigators, the district commander said he did not intend to order the officers off the chase when he said to "back off."

Surveillance footage showed Roberson and Rosenbloom about one or two blocks and three to six seconds behind Daniel throughout the pursuit.

Officer speeds reached 79 miles per hour, while Daniel's car was clocked at 75 mph around five seconds before impact.

Linda suffered a fracture and dislocation of the joint between her spine and skull, causing her death.

In the backseat of Daniel's car, police later found an airsoft gun resembling a real handgun. It's unclear if that gun was used in the Westminster robbery.

Following the chase, Daniel claimed the officers beat the sh*it out of him. While body-worn camera footage does show Rosenbloom forcefully removing Daniel from the car and using foul language towards him, there is no evidence of any assault.

He admitted to fleeing due to having open warrants. Daniel is currently behind bars awaiting trial for the robbery charges. It's unclear if he will also be charged in relation to the fatal crash.

The full report can be read here.

