Baltimore nonprofit asks for help to end furniture poverty

After Autumn Young's home burned down in January, she had to completely start over.

"It was very difficult. It was something that we had never gone through before, so it was definitely different and traumatic," Young told WMAR 2 News.

She and her family, including her two young children, moved into a new home at the end of February.

But then they were faced with a new challenge—having to furnish their entire home, something that is not cheap.

She confided in her doctor, who referred her to the Baltimore nonprofit Friendly Loving Opportunities, also known as FLO.

Founder Godfrey Molen was ready to help.

"We serve as a bridge connecting those in need to vital resources," Molen said. "We have a program called furniture assistance program. The program is geared to assist individuals and families in need in the community needing furniture; it's geared to assist families transitioning from shelters and recovery centers that don't have furniture."

The donated furniture is provided at no cost to whoever is in need.

Autumn said she couldn't believe her eyes when movers came through her doors three days after she applied.

"It was truly a blessing, honestly. My kids were super happy that they had bedroom sets. I was super happy."

Molen told WMAR 2 News that the need for furniture among people in need has increased dramatically since they started the program in 2020.

"I think every day we get a minimum of 40 to 50 applications minimum. So some days we get over 100 applications."

But it's hard for them to keep up with the growing need, so he's asking you for your help.

"We need more trucks to deliver to more families. We need to hire more men to be able to reach out to more families to set it up, assemble it for families, and we need more men to refinish more furniture so we can get it to more families."

For information on how you can help out and donate to their cause, head to their website.

The furniture assistance program is a referral-only program.

Applicants need a referral from an agency or a social worker. You can then apply on their website.