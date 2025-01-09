Baltimore non-profits excited for 2025 YouthWorks program

BALTIMORE — Although it's only January, it's never too early to start looking for summer jobs, and if you live in Baltimore City, the YouthWorks program may be the perfect opportunity.

The application for YouthWorks opened up the first week of January.

“Last year we had over $13,000 actually apply, but this year I expect us to have at least $16,000 Baltimore city young adults apply for summer employment opportunities," says Donnice Brown.

And the application for work sites is open as well, work sites like Media Rhythm Institute,which gives children a space to learn artistic skills like dance, music, and even film.

“Youthworks is extremely essential. We have kids out here that are very lost, and they need to see that there are different things out there, there are different opportunities, there are different fields that they could operate in," says Kaela Pittman.

Kaela Pittman, who is the program director at MRI, says the non-profit would love to have YouthWorkers year-round because of how much the workers help in those summer months.

“Having those hands it does elevate a lot of stress because they take pride in that responsibility, right it just gives them, you know, something that they can look forward to, and they really do step into those roles very well," says Pittman.

The program also gives young people the chance to learn more about themselves and the type of work they are interested in, from arts to construction and even office jobs.

“It’s nothing better than on-the-job training for them to decide what they want to maybe major in, in high school what career cluster they want to go into, or what their future might look like," says Brown.

“Get the experience. There are organizations out here that need help, and it’s an opportunity to get your hands dirty a little bit and kind of not just have your nose pressed against the glass but really just be in the trenches of making Baltimore a more beautiful space," says Sam Smith.

Sam Smith is the creative director for BmoreEmpowered. She says youth workers also help the business stay connected to the younger generations.

“So they are really instrumental in helping to see our girls and really bridging the gap honestly between the generations as well," says Smith.

She says getting the first job through YouthWorks also helps open the door for future job opportunities outside of the summer as well.

“Find organizations that are doing what you like and/or maybe something that you’re curious in and just apply and see where it goes from there," says Sam Smith.

The application deadline for people to sign up for YouthWorks this summer is April 4th, and the deadline for work sites to apply is April 11th.