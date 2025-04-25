Baltimore native impresses American Idol judges and audience with powerful performances

BALTIMORE — Gabby Samone, a 22-year-old singer from Baltimore, is making waves on the hit singing competition show "American Idol" with her unique vocal stylings and growing confidence.

"I still can't believe I made it to the top 14 out of so many people," Samone said.

Each week Samone wows the judges and the audience with her powerful renditions of well-known songs like "Four Women" by Nina Simone and "I Am Changing" from the movie "Dreamgirls."

Judge Lionel Richie said Samone has a confidence that is frightening.

"It makes me proud of myself; it makes me proud of the woman that I'm becoming, um, because I wasn't there, and to have those the judges, icons, you know, view me as a confident woman is is super mind-blowing to me, and I'm so honored that they that they appreciate my gift and appreciate my talent, and they see my growth," Samone said.

Although she is far from home, she says she feels the love from her friends, family, and Baltimore.

"Oh my gosh, to be recognized by my city means the world to me. I grew up slap-dead in the middle of Baltimore, Maryland. I grew up in Edmondson Avenue, so it's really, if you know, you know."

She says no matter the outcome of the competition, she is just grateful for the life-changing opportunity and the new friendships she has made along the way.

"American Idol has really made me hone in on my gift and my artistry, so I'm ready. I feel like this was development, and I'm ready to continue to develop and, and I can't wait to drop this music and just be more involved with my fans and grow as an artist."

The next live episode of "American Idol" is Sunday at 8 p.m.