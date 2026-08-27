Baltimore native Gabby Samone cast as Dorothy in 'The Wiz' North American tour

BALTIMORE — She's wowed audiences on the American Idol stage, and now she's taking her talents on a national tour of an iconic musical.

Baltimore native Gabby Samone will star as Dorothy in the touring production of "The Wiz."

"This era has been all about growing, dreaming bigger, receiving everything meant for me & following wherever my gifts take me," Samone wrote in an Instagram post announcing her role. "The music continues, the Soft Girl Era continues... We just taking it on the road now."

Samone competed on Season 23 of American Idol in 2025, reaching the Top 7 before being eliminated.

But she didn't let that setback stop her, taking advantage of every opportunity that came her way.

She has performed at Baltimore's Artscape, opened for Eric Benét during his performance at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore and even headlined her own tour.

Samone recently performed at the One Philly: Unity Concert for America, which commemorated America's 250th anniversary.

Now, she'll hit the road with her castmates as she makes her national touring debut.

The Wiz North American Tour kicks off Sept. 26 and runs through June 27, 2027.

The show does not have a Maryland stop; however, if you're interested in learning more about tickets, click here.