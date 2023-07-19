Baltimore native Angel Reese returns home for slew of events in her honor

BALTIMORE — Angel Reese returned home for the first time in a while and she was welcomed back with nothing but praise.

The Baltimore native began her visit at her old stomping ground of Randallstown where she had a basketball court named after her at the Scotts Branch Recreation Activity Center.

“Angel Reese’s tenacity, leadership, and commitment to her team have led to incredible – and well deserved – accomplishments, and we couldn’t be more proud that she is from Baltimore County,” said County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

“Seeing my name on a basketball court in my hometown – a court where I played as a child – is a full circle moment,” said Reese. “I hope this court empowers young athletes of all backgrounds and serves as a reminder that hard work, determination and staying true to yourself are what it takes to create success on the court and beyond.”

With the next stop on her visit, Reese went to the DTLR store in Northwood Shopping Center, where fans wrapped around the building to receive an autographed photo from the star.

She was also there to promote her 'Bayou Barbie' brand, with proceeds from each purchase of her merchandise going towards the Angel C. Reese Foundation, dedicated to empowering young women.

But the accolades don't stop here for Reese.

On Tuesday, she was given the key to Baltimore City by Mayor Brandon Scott.

She thanked Baltimore for supporting her during her college career, especially making the move to transfer to LSU.

"I've been playing basketball for a really really long time and the moment right now is for the girls that look up to me and being able to be un-apologetically me, not standing in a box, breaking the narrative of being a Black woman in sports, and being able to stand her ground. Hopefully this gives hope to you guys, everyone that looks up to me, boys and girls, and hopefully I can run it back next year," Reese said.

After receiving the honor, Reese hurried over to Camden Yards where she threw the first pitch before the Orioles went head to head against the Dodgers.

She ended her stop in Baltimore on Wednesday, hosting a basketball camp at St. Frances Academy with WNBA player Angel McCarthy.

Reese's goal is to continue to inspire young women in sports and to capture another championship with LSU.