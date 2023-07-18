Angel Reese receives key to Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — The honors and accolades just won't stop rolling in for Angel Reese.

On the heels of being named Breakout Athlete of the Year at the ESPY's, and having a basketball court named after her, the NCAA Champion and Randallstown native was given the key to Baltimore City.

Mayor Scott did the honors today at City Hall.

Reese took the opportunity to inspire the next generation.

"I've been playing basketball for a really really long time and the moment right now is for the girls that look up to me and being able to un-apologetically me, not standing in a box, breaking the narrative of being a Black woman in sports, and being able to stand her ground. Hopefully this gives hope to you guys, everyone that looks up to me, boys and girls, and hopefully I can run it back next year," Reese said.

Not long after getting the key to the city, Reese had to run over to Camden Yards, where she threw out the first pitch of the O's game against the Dodgers.