Baltimore named top city in U.S. for free art

BALTIMORE — Baltimoreans who love the arts may notice something lacking when they travel outside Charm City.

This town is known as a haven for creatives and a breeding ground for cutting-edge art, often in unexpected places.

Now Baltimore is being recognized for its easy access to free art.

A study by AI-based marketing agency Superside has ranked the city as best in the U.S. for seeing free art.

The study analyzed the country's top 50 cities based on how many murals and free art museums they have, as well as the number of art-related TikTok searches for each attraction per 10,000 residents.

Baltimore came up at the top of the list.

Superside says the city has 250 murals - about twice as many as Philadelphia, Detroit, Boston, or Dallas.

The city also has four free art museums, and almost 200,000 TikTok searches for free art - far more than Philly, a city more than twice its size.

Which brings up the question: how many have you seen??

