New mural commemorates Baltimore City's hip-hop legacy

BALTIMORE — Baltimore has had a large music scene, dating back to the famous Chitlin' Circuit with artists such as Billie Holiday and Cab Calloway.

Now, one mural is looking to bridge the culture of one generation to future ones.

On Saturday, the Avenue Bakery unveiled a mural montage, commemorating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and the rich musical history of the city.

It was all in collaboration with the Baltimore Hip-Hop Historical Committee.

The mural was designed by artist Francisco M. Davis, professionally known as Cisco the Artist.

Inside the mural, you can find the names of local hip-hop artists of the 1980s known as the A.M. Legends.

The nickname coming from the artists featured on WEBB and WWIN AM radio.

It's all part of the annual concert series sponsored by the Baltimore Community Foundation, honoring Baltimore's great history.