Two people left in critical condition after being pulled from home overcome by Carbon Monoxide

GLEN ARM, Md. — Carbon Monoxide (CO) exposure leaves two Baltimore County residents hospitalized in critical condition.
Around 7:30am Monday fire crews received a cardiac arrest call at a home on Old Carriage Road in Glen Arm.
Dangerously high CO levels were detected on scene.
An unresponsive woman was pulled from the home. A man was later found inside as well.
Investigators discovered a vehicle left running in an attached garage, causing CO to build up inside the home.
Both individuals remain hospitalized in critical condition.