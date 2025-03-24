Two people left in critical condition after being pulled from home overcome by Carbon Monoxide

GLEN ARM, Md. — Carbon Monoxide (CO) exposure leaves two Baltimore County residents hospitalized in critical condition.

Around 7:30am Monday fire crews received a cardiac arrest call at a home on Old Carriage Road in Glen Arm.

Dangerously high CO levels were detected on scene.

An unresponsive woman was pulled from the home. A man was later found inside as well.

Investigators discovered a vehicle left running in an attached garage, causing CO to build up inside the home.

Both individuals remain hospitalized in critical condition.