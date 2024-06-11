Baltimore mom found not criminally responsible for murdering two young children

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore mother has been deemed not criminally responsible for the August 2021 murder of her two young children.

Jameria Hall initially confessed to killing her 8-year-old son Davin Thomas Jr., and his 6-year-old sister, Da'Neria.

A maintenance man discovered the two decomposing bodies on August 24, after being alerted of a foul odor coming from an apartment on Coventry Road.

Davin was found inside a sleeping bag with a knife in his chest and trash bag over his head.

Da'Neria was located undressed in a bathtub with something wrapped around her neck.

Hall was not at the apartment when the children were found dead, but a neighbor reported hearing Da'Neria screaming "mommy no" the night of August 19.

Police finally tracked Hall down on August 25, at which time she told investigators how she carried out the killings.

Hall reportedly displayed disturbing behavior towards her children years before their deaths.

Back in 2018 the three were went missing, and later turned up at a local hospital.

This was after Hall was accused of setting her home on fire with Da'Neria and Davin there.

She was convicted in that case and sentenced to a year in jail.

It's unclear what, if any, action Child Protective Services took following the 2018incident, but online court records show there was a child custody hearing in 2019.

Since a judge accepted doctors recommendations that Hall is not criminally responsible, she will be committed to a State Hospital where her condition will be monitored and treated.

"This was a tremendously serious and tragic case. We are grateful that the State and the Court acknowledged the serious mental health illness underlying this tragedy," said Debbie Levi with the Maryland Public Defender's Office. "The NCR disposition means that Ms. Hall will be hospitalized for intensive treatment and monitoring. We hope going forward treatment options are more readily available to address serious mental illness crises so cases like this can be avoided."