Baltimore man stunned after hit-and-run accident

BALTIMORE — During a hit-and-run that spanned nearly three blocks in East Baltimore, Walter Brown says his life flashed before his eyes during a crash that pushed him from the Oliver neighborhood into the Broadway East neighborhood.

Brown says at the intersection of E. Biddle St. and N. Bond is where a pickup truck collided with him crashing into a parked pickup truck.

In Ring camera video captured by neighbors, you can hear nearly 20 seconds of tires screeching before impact.

"At the very moment, I was not thinking, I was just screaming. I was screaming like I'm just trying to get out of this. I really didn't think I was gonna get out of that the way that I did. I knew I was going to be hurt some kind of way. But thank God I wasn't," said Brown.

Brown says he was on his way to work Thursday morning before he lost control of his car. That's when fear struck.

"I figured we were gonna go head first on something, maybe a wall or another car. I was scared for my life," said Brown.

After the crash, Brown got out of the car and asked neighbors who came outside to call 911.

Unfortunately for Brown, he says the driver of the truck kept going before eventually making a right turn on Wolfe Street.

"I want that person to get help because I don't understand why he didn't stop," said Brown.

Brown is being proactive in finding the person responsible. He's filed a police report and retained a lawyer. The crash left brown with a few injuries.

Working a commission-based job and having to lift heavy equipment, the wreck has impacted brown financially. It's also taken a toll on his mental health.

"At night, trying to sleep, the only thing I can see is that grill. All I see is that grill. That's the only thing I can think about... I daze off and somebody has to get me out that daze like Walter are you good?' I'm good, but I'm thinking about that grill. I'm thinking about that truck ride that I just went on," said Brown.

Brown says he has reached out to the city for footage from these street cameras and says if anyone knows anything to let police know.