Baltimore man sentenced to life over fatal affair shooting at gas station

WMAR Staff
BALTIMORE — A judge sentenced a Baltimore man to life in prison for a 2022 murder outsider a Belair Road gas station.

It was all over an affair, according to charging documents.

Keith Anderson shot and killed 29-year-old Markeece Jordan for having an intimate relationship with a female friend.

Jordan was gunned down after the two men ran into each other at a BP Gas Station on June 22.

About five-hours after the murder, prosecutors said Anderson texted the woman Jordan was seeing stating "I guess you really mad about your friend huh?"

Anderson will be ineligible for parole for the first decade of his sentence. For more on what led to Anderson's arrest, click here.

