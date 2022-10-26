Alleged affair leads to man's murder outside Baltimore gas station

BALTIMORE — Charging documents reveal how an alleged affair led to a man's murder outside a Baltimore gas station earlier this year.

Police allege in their report that 43-year-old Keith Anderson shot Markeece Jordan, 29, for having an intimate relationship with a woman he knew.

Things turned deadly the night of June 22, when the two ran into each other outside the BP at the intersection of E. North Avenue and Bel Air Road.

A search of Anderson's phone showed that one week before the fatal encounter, he downloaded a photo of Jordan from his Instagram page.

Man killed in shooting outside BP Gas Station in Northeast Baltimore

Inside Jordan's phone was a chat with someone, who warned him to stay away from Anderson.

About five-hours after the murder, Anderson allegedly texted the woman whom Jordan had been seeing stating "I guess you really mad about your friend huh." Anderson boasted how he "lived longer than him."

Detectives also linked Anderson to the murder with cell phone data that traced him to the gas station on the date and time of the shooting.

Surveillance video reportedly corroborated that as well.

Anderson was arrested October 24, while in the 4800 block of Harford Road and formally charged with first degree murder.