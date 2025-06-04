Baltimore man jailed for FaceTiming hostage's son before leaving him for dead inside burning home

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man was sentenced on Tuesday to 22 years in federal prison for shooting a California father, and leaving him for dead inside a burning home.

Back in May 2022 Miguel Soto Diaz traveled to Baltimore for a meeting with Ziyon Isaiah Thompson over a potential marijuana growing/selling venture.

The two ended up going to a vacant home on Furrow Street to discuss.

Things quickly turned violent and deadly, when Thompson took Diaz hostage.

"Thompson placed a FaceTime call to Diaz’s son in California and showed him that his father was duct taped, gagged, and tied to a chair," federal prosecutors said after sentencing. "Thompson then demanded 200 pounds of marijuana and $50,000 for Soto-Diaz’s safe return."

By 7pm that night Baltimore City firefighters were called to the home which had been set ablaze.

Inside crews discovered the charred, shot-up body of Diaz.

Investigators identified Thompson as the suspect using facial recognition.

Detectives also found video of Thompson buying and activating the "burner" phone used to FaceTime Diaz's son, hours before the two men met.