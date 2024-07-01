Baltimore man convicted of murdering local rapper President Davo

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been convicted for the October 2023 murder of local rapper David Boykin, who went by the stage name President Davo.

Prosecutors say Earl Lee shot and killed Boykin as he sat on the porch of a home on Cliftwood Avenue.

Investigators used area surveillance and license plate readers tying Lee to the getaway vehicle.

He was arrested November 8 while attending a parole and probation meeting for a previous unrelated conviction.

Lee later admitted to the shooting, claiming ownership of the gun used. No motive was revealed.

Boykin is scheduled to be sentenced on October 1.