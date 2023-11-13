Man charged for killing Baltimore rapper President Davo

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested 27-year-old Earl Lee for the murder of David Boykin, also known as rapper President Davo.

On November 8, Regional Auto Theft Taskforce officers arrested Lee in the 700 block of North Ellwood Street.

He's been charged with first-degree murder and multiple handgun violations.

Police say Boykin was shot multiple times in the 2000 block of Cliftwood Avenue on October 8.

The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Neighbors in the area were left traumatized by the shooting, urging for people to put their guns down.

"Everybody needs to stop shooting and killing each other and make a better life for yourself. That's what he was doing, making a better life for himself," a neighbor said.