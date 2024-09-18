Baltimore loves and misses Bruno The Dog

BALTIMORE — After a beloved student/athlete by the name of Jeremiah Brogden was tragically murdered, Bruno began walking the halls of Mervo High School.

At a critical time of loss and need, he became family and a source of joy.

All heroes don’t wear capes. However, some have fur—lots of it.

Bruno's title was simply “comfort dog.”

The fluffy Pekingese who passed last July was known as being a source of joy and change around Baltimore.

A memorial was held for the golden K-9 on Tuesday in front of Mervo High.

Some in attendance emotionally spoke in memory of Bruno.

"This guy loved everybody," says Haydee Rodriguez, Bruno's mom.

"He just was open, and he let anyone hold him, and he, you know, we talked about raising money for mervo. We raised money through belly rubs, sort of $1 belly rubs."

Mervo created a plaque, which we stand outside of the school in Bruno’s honor.