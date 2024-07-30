Bruno, comfort dog at Mervo, dies

BALTIMORE — A fluffy Pekingese who worked his way into the hearts of many people in Baltimore died last week.

Now he is being remembered for all the good he did in the city.

Bruno was the comfort dog for Mervo High School, bringing joy and love to students and staff alike.

Owner Haydee Rodriguez first brought Bruno in 2022, when Mervo was reeling from the murder of football player Jeremiah Brogden.

Haydee Rodriguez Bruno at Mervo



Raymond Marshall, a Mervo alum and community coordinator, said:

Little did we know that was actually the relief we needed, for the next two years...Bruno was just an amazing, amazing pup.

Bruno loved belly rubs and wore a custom-made Mervo shirt to represent the school around town.

He also helped raise more than $800 to get students to a special overseas trip to Italy.

Bruno was well-known around town, participating in parades and hanging out with community leaders including Mayor Brandon Scott (who happens to be a Mervo alum).

Marshall said he's planning a tribute to the beloved pup.