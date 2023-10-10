Baltimore Jewish organization raising money for humanitarian help in Israel

BALTIMORE — A Jewish group based in Baltimore is raising funds for humanitarian aid after the attacks.

The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore is creating an emergency fund to help victims of the destruction.

"There is not a room you could go into in our Jewish community where people aren't reeling from what has taken place," said Marc Terrill, president of The Associated.

Terrill tells WMAR he knows three people taken hostage by terrorists.

"There are three individuals who I know of, who I have a relationship with, that—it blows my mind—that they are now in the hands of terrorists," Terrill described, "and the question of whether or not they're even alive."

Food, medicine, counseling—people there need all of it, he says, in light of the attacks.

The weekend saw the largest single-day slaughter of Jewish people since the Holocaust.

"My heart sank," Terrill said, recalling when he learned of the attacks over the weekend, "words can't even adequately sum up the way I felt."

At Beth Tifoloh in Baltimore County, the Baltimore Board of Rabbis is hosting a prayer service on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

"Not only was it a breach of humanity and civility, but of international law," Terrill said of the attacks. "These were—these were elderly women. Handicapped individuals, children."

"It's awful beyond words," Terrill continued, "and The Associated and our community is responding in order to make sure we're helping to rebuild the lives who need the help of a caring group of people. And that is us."