Baltimore hoop dreams - everything is on the line to get to the dance

BALTIMORE — This is what basketball is all about.

The number one team, Baltimore's Mt. Carmel, hosted Archbishop Spaulding for the MIAA semifinal. The winner advances to the championship game this Saturday.

The Cougars head man, Tony Martin, and Cavaliers head coach Josh Pratt are looking to advance their guys to the title game this weekend.

Cougars senior Mario Tatum was cooking tonight. The senior laid it all on the line, including losing a tooth—all for the chance to advance to the big dance.

He had 15 tonight, all coming in the second half.

His running mate, Tristen Wilson, wasn't too far behind; he finished the game with 14 explosive points.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers, down nine, didn't say die.

Elijah Barrett drills a three to cut the lead down to six.

But in the end, Mt. Carmel showed why they are Baltimore's number one team. Winning a close one, 64-62. Where they will advance to the MIAA championship

Up next for the Cougars is a championship game this Saturday against St. Frances.