Baltimore healthcare employee accused of killing 75-year old patient

BALTIMORE — A healthcare employee has been charged in connection with the murder of a 75-year old patient in Northeast Baltimore.

It all started last year on May 18 when police were called for an aggravated assault at Autumn Lake Post Acute Care Center on Frankford Avenue.

A manager at the location told officers that Ellsworth Johnson-Bey suffered a broken hip three days earlier, after being knocked down by a contractual employee named Obiageriaku Jane Iheanacho.

Johnson-Bey later died at the hospital on September 5.

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide, attributing it to the assault.

After reviewing video footage of the incident, prosecutors charged Iheanacho with second-degree murder.