Death of 75-year-old Baltimore man assaulted by healthcare facility worker ruled homicide

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating the death of a 75-year-old man who was allegedly pushed down by an employee at a Northeast Baltimore healthcare facility.

It all started last year on May 18 when officers were called for an aggravated assault at the facility located in the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue.

Arriving officers were told by the manager that Ellsworth Johnson-Bey had been knocked down by a contractual employee, causing his hip to be broken.

Johnson-Bey remained hospitalized until September 5, when detectives were notified that he'd died.

On Thursday the Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide by blunt force trauma.

Police have not said if charges have been filed against the accused healthcare worker.