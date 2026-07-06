Baltimore grandfather wins $1 million on $20 scratch-off ticket

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore grandfather became a millionaire after winning the top prize on a $20 Triple Red 777s lottery ticket.

The man told lottery officials that after purchasing and scratching his ticket, he discovered the "AUTOWIN 7" symbol with a prize underneath revealing it was worth $1 million.

Lottery officials said the man is an avid Orioles fan who has won smaller prizes in the past, but this marks his first major win.

"It was unbelievable," he said.

The man said he is unsure how he will spend his prize, adding that he doesn't have many hobbies but might use the winnings to "have some fun."

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was purchased at the Wawa store in the 2800 block of Rolling Road in Windsor Mill.