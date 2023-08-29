Baltimore film maker debuts new documentary on club music

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Club is a music genre that fuses breakbeat and house and was created in the city in the 1990s.

"You know, during that time there was no social media, so you couldn’t really showcase it so what i did was go back sort of like hell's kitchen chopped it up with everybody—about 55 different people," Larry Caudle said.

Caudle, who is the director and executive producer of "More Than Hype," created the documentary to share the history of this genre in Baltimore and how it has changed over the years.

“We invented club music, and much like hip-hop, when hip-hop left New York and went to the west coast, it didn’t sound like New York hip-hop but it was still hip-hop, club music is still club music, so all these new markets and everybody doing it it's a form of what we built, so that's what we love to see: that expansion and that growth from one moment that we had 32 years here," Shawn Caesar said.

The film screening included food and drinks as well as live music to set the mood for the film.

Caudle tells WMAR that since he has a connection to a lot of the artists in the genre, this was a passion project that he wanted to make sure was done right.

“This isn’t just a story about Baltimore’s club music; it's a story about Baltimore’s music scene and its evolution. So I go from house, club, hip-hop, R&B, to where we’re currently at right now," Caudle said.

Now, in 2023, the house and Baltimore club music sounds more mainstream than ever, becoming popular in other parts of the world.

In Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott declared June 17 as Baltimore Club Music Day.

