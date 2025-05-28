BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md — Standing out in the rain Tuesday, educators with the Teachers Association of Baltimore County, or TABCO, were relentless in their fight to get what they say they were originally promised: full funding for their wage agreement.

"Just like we expect to give our kids what we promised, we want the same from our district," said Brad DeSantos with the union.

WATCH: Baltimore County teachers rally for pay raises Baltimore County teachers rally for pay raises

Educators with the union rallied in Milford Mill, Towson, and Dundalk.

"We were told to expect a lot less, and the opening offer was way low," DeSantos told WMAR 2 News.

The agreement was approved early in 2024 and amounts to a five percent increase.

But TABCO said BCPS only offered 1.5 percent raises because of the lack of funds.

The county council approved the 2026 budget last week, County Executive Kathy Klausmier saying,

"This uncertain budget season has presented unique challenges, and I am proud Baltimore County is working to overcome these challenges with a responsible, commonsense budget that delivers uninterrupted county services without raising taxes for our residents."

It's important to note that the county council provides bulk funding through the budget, while Baltimore County Public Schools delegates how that money is spent.

DeSantos told WMAR 2 News the wage agreement was put in place to make sure they can retain teachers.

"It's really encouraging to have a better compensation package for new teachers, and that way we don't have empty classrooms on the first day of school."

People driving by the educators on Tuesday made sure to let them know they're not alone as they honked in support.

"They know how hard it is, so I think they're recognizing in the rain it's even harder to keep going for it, so I think they're appreciative of that."

DeSantos said he also wants council members and district leaders to see their dedication.

"I do hope that they realize that we're willing to give up even more time that we should be spending grading and getting graduation meetings together and getting the ceremonies and everything that takes the end of the year to come together—that we're giving up extra time of our own to do that and be here for what we think we deserve."

But what if their demands aren't met?

"If it's not funded, we will still work cause we do love our children, but it's not goin to be the same level of work that the community is used to. There's only so much we can put into our job every day without bleeding dry the rock."

In a message sent to BCPS staff Friday afternoon, Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers said,

"Yesterday, the County Council approved the County Executive’s Fiscal Year 2026 Proposed Budget. We are grateful for council’s support of Baltimore County Public Schools and for funding the system above Maintenance of Effort (MOE).

Full funding of the county executive’s proposed budget means that we can move forward with finalizing the FY26 operating budget.

With the confirmation of additional state funds available to BCPS and further savings measures, we are able to commit to step and COLA enhancements for our dedicated staff members that are comparable to county government.

We look forward to meeting with our union leaders early next week and sharing a positive outcome with Team BCPS.

Thank you for your continued patience and support."