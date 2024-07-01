Baltimore County Schools gives away more than 3,000 bulk meals to kids

KINGSVILLE, Md. — Parents, feeding your children during the summer can be a bit more challenging since kids are not in school.

Good news is the Baltimore County School System is here to provide relief.

Summer is here and for the first time, the USDA approved Baltimore County Public Schools to distribute bulk meals in specific rural areas.

On Monday's from noon to 12:30, parents can head to Kingsville Elementary School. There, they'll be able to pick up a week's worth of breakfast and lunch for their kids.

"I'm very thankful. It's hard over the summer when you have multiple kids at home trying to feed them," said Alycia Black, mother of three.

Any child between two and 18-years-old are eligible for a meal no matter where they attend school. Kids do not have to be present with the parent.

"This program is a little more enticing for folks. They can just come by and pick up for all week for each child instead of coming each day for one meal," said Jaime Hetzler, director of food and nutrition for Baltimore County Public Schools.

Parent's also have the option to pickup food on Tuesdays from 8:00 am to 8:30 a.m. at Sparks Elementary.

This new program should also be more convenient for parents who live out the way.

"The idea is, in a very dense community where you could just walk a half a block and go eat lunch for the day. It's pretty simple to do but if you're coming from far away and such then you're gonna drive 30 or 40 minutes to go get one lunch. It's not really conducive to your every day schedule," said Hetzler.

A week ago when this program rolled out, the county school system ended it after just a few minutes due to an overwhelming response.

This time, over 3,000 meals were given out. Providing much needed relief for families like Black and her kids.

"The [kids] eat a lot. All day long. And drink all day long. It just helps offset some of the cost of supply and everything," said Black.

The county school system is also providing free meals to children everyday at 16 sites throughout the county. Find that information here.