Baltimore County residents can expect higher water bills starting in July

Posted at 3:59 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 16:04:56-04

BALTIMORE — Come July Baltimore County residents can expect higher monthly water bills.

Baltimore City's Board of Estimates, who oversees the County's water prices, voted Wednesday, making it official.

County residents will see an average quarterly increase of $42, which equates to $168 annually.

The new rates are based off the number of gallons a family of four consumes.

A Baltimore County spokesperson cited the EPA in estimating that amount to be 300 gallons a day and 109,500 gallons a year.

The rate hike turns out to be about $1.15 for every 748 gallons.

Baltimore City residents already saw their water rates increase last July.

